NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Bought by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 617,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,496 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $46,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 11,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NEE opened at $91.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $91.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.89. The firm has a market cap of $190.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 145,140 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $12,178,697.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 162,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,651,569.63. The trade was a 47.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 18,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,675,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,870. This represents a 65.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,189 shares of company stock valued at $26,373,239. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $95.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Argus set a $92.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.95.

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

