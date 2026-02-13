19,165 Shares in Shopify Inc. $SHOP Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 19,165 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 47.5% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 71.4% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Price Performance

NASDAQ SHOP opened at $110.66 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.84 and a 12 month high of $182.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.06 billion, a PE ratio of 118.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on Shopify from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on Shopify from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Arete Research set a $175.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.58.

Shopify News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company beat revenue expectations with Q4 revenue up ~31%, strong GMV and Merchant Solutions growth, guided Q1 revenue above Street estimates and authorized a $2 billion buyback — supportive for cash generation and long‑term outlook. Shopify press release

Company beat revenue expectations with Q4 revenue up ~31%, strong GMV and Merchant Solutions growth, guided Q1 revenue above Street estimates and authorized a $2 billion buyback — supportive for cash generation and long‑term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade: TD Securities raised Shopify from Hold to Buy with a $159 target, adding upward analyst pressure after the print. TD Securities upgrade

Analyst upgrade: TD Securities raised Shopify from Hold to Buy with a $159 target, adding upward analyst pressure after the print. Positive Sentiment: Needham reaffirmed a Buy with a $180 target, highlighting continued bullish institutional views despite recent volatility. Needham note

Needham reaffirmed a Buy with a $180 target, highlighting continued bullish institutional views despite recent volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and commentary note Shopify’s AI investments are expanding product monetization and improving cash flow, but the company trades at a premium vs. peers — mixed implication for near‑term multiples. Zacks analysis

Analysts and commentary note Shopify’s AI investments are expanding product monetization and improving cash flow, but the company trades at a premium vs. peers — mixed implication for near‑term multiples. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s guidance called for continued high‑single to low‑30% revenue growth in Q1 — above consensus and a positive signal for growth trajectory, but it comes with planned higher operating spend. Reuters: guidance

Management’s guidance called for continued high‑single to low‑30% revenue growth in Q1 — above consensus and a positive signal for growth trajectory, but it comes with planned higher operating spend. Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS missed estimates (reported ~$0.46–$0.48 vs. ~$0.50 consensus) — investors focused on the earnings miss and margin pressure despite the revenue beat, triggering a post‑earnings selloff. Zacks earnings report

Q4 EPS missed estimates (reported ~$0.46–$0.48 vs. ~$0.50 consensus) — investors focused on the earnings miss and margin pressure despite the revenue beat, triggering a post‑earnings selloff. Negative Sentiment: Several firms trimmed price targets today (UBS to $145 neutral rating; Wedbush/Citizens lowered to ~$160; Truist cut to $110), signaling analyst uncertainty on valuation and near‑term catalysts. Benzinga: analyst moves

Several firms trimmed price targets today (UBS to $145 neutral rating; Wedbush/Citizens lowered to ~$160; Truist cut to $110), signaling analyst uncertainty on valuation and near‑term catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Commentary raises risks around the buyback execution, short‑term volatility and margin mix (Merchant Solutions growth compressing gross margins), which could keep the stock under pressure until clarity on margins and buyback cadence. TipRanks buyback risk

Shopify Profile

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

Recommended Stories

