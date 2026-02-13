Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Shares Acquired by Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC

Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 3.2% of Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,870,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,267,835,000 after buying an additional 22,636,769 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,896,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332,554 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 46.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,579,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,194,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,575,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217,095 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND stock opened at $74.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.21. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.41 and a 12 month high of $75.15.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.