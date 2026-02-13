Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.67 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 109.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.8% of Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $220,000. Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $742,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 20,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

key news stories impacting SPDR Gold Shares

Positive Sentiment: Macro outlooks flag a softer U.S. dollar and a structurally bullish case for precious metals in 2026, which supports medium‑term demand for gold and GLD. 2026 Market Outlook

Macro outlooks flag a softer U.S. dollar and a structurally bullish case for precious metals in 2026, which supports medium‑term demand for gold and GLD. Positive Sentiment: High‑profile allocation to gold (David Einhorn saying he’s “betting big” on gold) boosts investor demand narrative and validates GLD as a hedge/positioning vehicle. Einhorn Bets on Gold

High‑profile allocation to gold (David Einhorn saying he’s “betting big” on gold) boosts investor demand narrative and validates GLD as a hedge/positioning vehicle. Positive Sentiment: State-level demand initiatives (Texas unveiling an official bullion program) could support long‑run physical demand for bullion and ETFs like GLD. Texas Bullion Program

State-level demand initiatives (Texas unveiling an official bullion program) could support long‑run physical demand for bullion and ETFs like GLD. Neutral Sentiment: Technical and intra‑day analyses show gold hovering near key levels (~$5,000/oz) with mixed signals; this creates higher volatility but not a clear directional bias for GLD until a decisive close. Gold Technicals

Technical and intra‑day analyses show gold hovering near key levels (~$5,000/oz) with mixed signals; this creates higher volatility but not a clear directional bias for GLD until a decisive close. Neutral Sentiment: BCA and other strategists remain long-term bullish but warn that speculative flows can trigger sharp pullbacks — suggests risk management is important for GLD holders. BCA Long but Cautious

BCA and other strategists remain long-term bullish but warn that speculative flows can trigger sharp pullbacks — suggests risk management is important for GLD holders. Negative Sentiment: Rapid sell‑off and liquidation in gold/silver markets (front‑month futures down and abrupt price drops) drove heavy intraday weakness that pushed GLD lower as ETF liquidity and redemptions can amplify moves. Rapid Sell-Off

Rapid sell‑off and liquidation in gold/silver markets (front‑month futures down and abrupt price drops) drove heavy intraday weakness that pushed GLD lower as ETF liquidity and redemptions can amplify moves. Negative Sentiment: Strong U.S. jobs data and a firmer dollar pressured gold—several reports note NFP/strong data lifted the dollar, reducing demand for non‑yielding gold and hurting GLD. Jobs Data / Dollar

Strong U.S. jobs data and a firmer dollar pressured gold—several reports note NFP/strong data lifted the dollar, reducing demand for non‑yielding gold and hurting GLD. Negative Sentiment: Front‑month futures settled down sharply (report cited a 2.9% decline) and WSJ notes prospects of a long Fed pause reduce gold’s appeal versus yield‑bearing assets, weighing on GLD. WSJ: Futures Drop

Front‑month futures settled down sharply (report cited a 2.9% decline) and WSJ notes prospects of a long Fed pause reduce gold’s appeal versus yield‑bearing assets, weighing on GLD. Negative Sentiment: A small institutional holder markedly reduced its GLD stake (Allegheny Financial Group trimmed position), a micro signal that may modestly add to selling pressure but is not a market‑moving event by itself. 13F Stake Cut

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $451.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $261.25 and a one year high of $509.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $424.35 and its 200-day moving average is $375.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

