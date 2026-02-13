AlphaQuest LLC Sells 11,498 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,496 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,498 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,367,770,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9,648.7% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,486,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,138,000 after buying an additional 11,368,549 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,817,510 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,223,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856,468 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Walmart by 23.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 19,493,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,902,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,176.6% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,317,487 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $324,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Thirty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.19.

Walmart stock opened at $133.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.81 and a 52 week high of $134.49.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 3.26%.The company had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $2,445,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 506,764 shares in the company, valued at $61,962,034.28. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,374,843.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 879,815 shares in the company, valued at $92,160,621.25. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,196 shares of company stock valued at $26,957,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

