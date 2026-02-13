iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI Shares Bought by Columbia Bank

Columbia Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 4.4% of Columbia Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Columbia Bank owned about 0.09% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of IEI stock opened at $119.82 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $115.60 and a one year high of $120.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.46.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.367 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to three years and less than seven years. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

