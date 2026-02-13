Amgen Inc. $AMGN Stake Cut by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Amgen were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Amgen by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.9% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,024,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Amgen from $305.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Amgen from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total value of $1,058,659.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,703.50. The trade was a 30.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $366.20 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.43 and a 52 week high of $385.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The stock has a market cap of $197.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $336.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.53. Amgen had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 148.37%. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $2.52 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 66.90%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

