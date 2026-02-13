Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Decreases Stake in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,662 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47,727 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,556.5% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 343,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $27,935,690.52. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,210,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,321,160.44. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 175,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $14,308,506.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,396,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,693,666.70. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $84.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.35. The company has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $114.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 124.21%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.590-0.630 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore set a $80.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.07.

Fortinet, Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet’s product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

