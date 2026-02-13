iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Stock Holdings Decreased by Columbia Bank

Columbia Bank lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.4% of Columbia Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Columbia Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,271,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,553,830,000 after buying an additional 4,378,977 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 56.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,955,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,639,000 after buying an additional 4,301,015 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 63,164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,748,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,878 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,428,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,276 shares during the period. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 474.9% during the 2nd quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 1,507,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $684.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $752.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $700.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $690.61 and its 200-day moving average is $672.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

