Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.8% of Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Birchbrook Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $97.20 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $98.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.59. The firm has a market cap of $166.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

