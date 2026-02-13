GFS Advisors LLC Sells 6,487 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

GFS Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,487 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $8,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 263.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 1,111,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 858.2% in the third quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 319,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,500,000 after buying an additional 286,518 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 100,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after buying an additional 14,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,495,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $82.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $54.98 and a 12-month high of $83.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.66.

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.