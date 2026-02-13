Columbia Bank Lowers Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Columbia Bank decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,025 shares during the quarter. Columbia Bank’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,914,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679,139 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11,118.5% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,093,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,502 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,357,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,126,917,000 after purchasing an additional 890,804 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,228,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,824,000 after purchasing an additional 484,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,528,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,539,000 after purchasing an additional 369,771 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $108.09 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.50.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.