GFS Advisors LLC Has $6.96 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

GFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,719 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Adobe alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,029,950,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 16.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,407,162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,705,043,000 after buying an additional 610,215 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.6% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,664,151 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,417,587,000 after buying an additional 548,903 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,922,630 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,130,707,000 after buying an additional 24,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,137,724 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $827,043,000 after acquiring an additional 78,186 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $262.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $319.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.84. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $251.10 and a one year high of $465.70. The stock has a market cap of $107.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Adobe News Roundup

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.81 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,382,225.75. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $470.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.