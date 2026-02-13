GFS Advisors LLC Has $6.96 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

GFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,719 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,029,950,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 16.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,407,162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,705,043,000 after buying an additional 610,215 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.6% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,664,151 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,417,587,000 after buying an additional 548,903 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,922,630 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,130,707,000 after buying an additional 24,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,137,724 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $827,043,000 after acquiring an additional 78,186 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Adobe Stock Performance
Shares of ADBE stock opened at $262.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $319.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.84. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $251.10 and a one year high of $465.70. The stock has a market cap of $107.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Adobe News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Adobe reported a recent quarterly beat, solid margins and set FY26 guidance that implies continued earnings strength, which supports valuation and investor buying interest.
- Positive Sentiment: Adobe deepened its enterprise generative-AI partnership with Cognizant — a commercial push that helps monetize AI across large customers and supports revenue growth expectations. Adobe Deepens Cognizant Alliance To Push Enterprise Generative AI Adoption
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts and outlets are calling software stocks (including Adobe) attractive after the sell-off — several pieces argue ADBE looks undervalued or “too cheap to ignore,” encouraging value-oriented buying. Adobe: Too Cheap To Ignore, AI Fears Overblown
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentary suggests heavy short interest across software names could set up a near‑term squeeze if prices stabilize; that dynamics can amplify rallies in beaten-down leaders like Adobe. Software Stocks Look Primed for a Short Squeeze
- Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data reported for Adobe in mid‑February shows anomalous/zero figures and inconsistent prints across feeds, so current short-interest signals are unclear and shouldn’t be over‑interpreted.
- Neutral Sentiment: PR and industry programs such as Adobe’s Creative Collective aim to bolster brand/industry positioning but are unlikely to move the stock materially in the near term. Adobe’s Creative Collective assembles multidisciplinary experts to analyse and advise on the industry’s big changes
- Negative Sentiment: A class-action suit alleges Adobe used pirated books to train AI models — this introduces legal and PR risk that could result in costs, injunctions or investor concern if litigation escalates. Class Suit Accuses Adobe of Using Pirated Books to Train AI Models
- Negative Sentiment: Short-term price weakness was highlighted in recent market coverage (ADBE fell more steeply than the broader market on the latest close), reflecting continued investor caution around AI disruption and the broader tech sell-off. Adobe Systems (ADBE) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know
Insider Transactions at Adobe
In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,382,225.75. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $470.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.13.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Adobe
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.
The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Adobe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- New gold price target
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.