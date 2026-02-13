Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,695 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.1% of Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 79.6% in the second quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $298.35 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $305.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $296.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.83. The company has a market capitalization of $93.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

