Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Sold by Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC

Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 9.0% of Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,448,000. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 90,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.5% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $336.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $344.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $339.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.87.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

