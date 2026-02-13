iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Bought by Columbia Bank

Columbia Bank grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,676 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Columbia Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Columbia Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Birchbrook Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. MB Levis & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $97.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.59. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $98.24. The company has a market cap of $166.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

