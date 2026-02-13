GFS Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

GFS Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,903,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,176,000 after buying an additional 121,036 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 50,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 34,251 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 118,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 198,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,188,000 after purchasing an additional 82,797 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.36 and a 200 day moving average of $106.50. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $108.13.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

