Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,914,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,782,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $626.49 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $641.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $632.39 and its 200 day moving average is $615.67.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

