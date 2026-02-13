Capital Investment Counsel LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Capital Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,993,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financially Speaking Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $8,674,000. GK Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 546.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 162,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,679,000 after purchasing an additional 137,412 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 165,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,981,000 after buying an additional 10,512 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.9%
Shares of SPMO stock opened at $118.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.11. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.
