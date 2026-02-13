Capital Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Capital Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Tableaux LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 34,231.4% in the second quarter. Tableaux LLC now owns 623,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $288,589,000 after acquiring an additional 621,300 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 169.3% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 572,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,030,000 after purchasing an additional 359,748 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,697,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,048,993,000 after purchasing an additional 214,565 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,628,000. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,850,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $464.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $580.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $612.50.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE LMT opened at $637.25 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $646.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $146.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $541.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.08.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.53). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 108.53% and a net margin of 6.69%.The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.22%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Featured Articles

