Freemont Management S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Freemont Management S.A. lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 88.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 141.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI stock opened at $331.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.82. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The firm has a market cap of $161.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 8,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.03, for a total transaction of $2,271,227.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 18,913 shares in the company, valued at $5,258,381.39. The trade was a 30.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $3,069,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 155,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,783,760.96. The trade was a 6.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 53,544 shares of company stock valued at $15,320,417 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on Analog Devices from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.87.

View Our Latest Report on ADI

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.