Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Humana Inc. $HUM

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Humana were worth $12,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Humana by 161.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,717,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $446,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,767 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Humana by 2.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 189,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth about $1,873,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth about $27,606,000. Finally, Fisher Funds Management LTD raised its position in shares of Humana by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD now owns 79,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,627,000 after purchasing an additional 23,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Humana from $285.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “underperformer” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Raymond James Financial set a $201.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $267.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.64.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $178.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.61 and a twelve month high of $315.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.18. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($3.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.08 billion. Humana had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.16) earnings per share. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana’s products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

