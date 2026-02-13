Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,185 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $15,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,191,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,002,258,000 after acquiring an additional 713,379 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3,493.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 493,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,297,000 after buying an additional 479,593 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 51,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 70.8% during the third quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 28,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 11,847 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 106.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,025,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $74.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.90. Boston Scientific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $72.69 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,758,135.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,580. This trade represents a 42.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BSX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Scientific

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.