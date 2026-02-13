Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,348 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,866 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.4% of Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $21,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Equita Financial Network Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 855 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. increased its stake in Tesla by 2.2% in the third quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 1,070 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 0.3% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $417.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $444.99 and a 200-day moving average of $413.39. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.18, a PEG ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.25 and a 12-month high of $498.83.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.Tesla’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Tesla from $509.00 to $519.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. China Renaissance lifted their target price on Tesla from $380.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Dbs Bank upgraded Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $307.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $408.09.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total value of $25,606,501.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at $627,145,215.90. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 577,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,009,607.40. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145 in the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

