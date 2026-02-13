Columbia Bank Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Columbia Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18,619 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 60,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $59.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.94 and a 52 week high of $59.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.26.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.3444 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income. JEPI was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.