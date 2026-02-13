Arvind Chakravarthy Sells 35,331 Shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 35,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $2,567,150.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 260,488 shares in the company, valued at $18,927,058.08. This represents a 11.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get Roblox alerts:

Arvind Chakravarthy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 11th, Arvind Chakravarthy sold 40,646 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $2,732,630.58.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Arvind Chakravarthy sold 19,918 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.29, for a total transaction of $1,340,282.22.

On Thursday, November 20th, Arvind Chakravarthy sold 20,912 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $1,991,449.76.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of RBLX opened at $63.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Roblox Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $150.59. The stock has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of -40.79 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.51.

Key Headlines Impacting Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.04. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 311.88% and a negative net margin of 21.78%.The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Roblox this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade and growth forecast triggered a short-term rally (about a 10% intraday pop on Feb. 10), showing there is still buy-side conviction on Roblox’s long-term growth and creator-economy potential. Read More.

Analyst upgrade and growth forecast triggered a short-term rally (about a 10% intraday pop on Feb. 10), showing there is still buy-side conviction on Roblox’s long-term growth and creator-economy potential. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Roblox published safety initiatives for Safer Internet Day — good for long-term trust and retention but unlikely to deliver immediate revenue upside. Read More.

Roblox published safety initiatives for Safer Internet Day — good for long-term trust and retention but unlikely to deliver immediate revenue upside. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Longer-term bullish scenarios are being debated (e.g., whether RBLX can reach ~$150 by 2030); these are speculative and matter more to long-horizon investors than to near-term price action. Read More.

Longer-term bullish scenarios are being debated (e.g., whether RBLX can reach ~$150 by 2030); these are speculative and matter more to long-horizon investors than to near-term price action. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant, clustered insider selling: CEO David Baszucki sold ~272k shares (~25% reduction in his reported direct stake) and several other senior insiders sold large blocks across Feb. 10–11. The size and concentration of these sales is being read negatively by the market and likely added downward pressure. Read More. · Read More.

Significant, clustered insider selling: CEO David Baszucki sold ~272k shares (~25% reduction in his reported direct stake) and several other senior insiders sold large blocks across Feb. 10–11. The size and concentration of these sales is being read negatively by the market and likely added downward pressure. Read More. · Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/reputational risk: Australia has asked to meet with Roblox over complaints about grooming and graphic content, signaling potential regulatory scrutiny and compliance costs that can hurt user trust and monetization. Read More.

Regulatory/reputational risk: Australia has asked to meet with Roblox over complaints about grooming and graphic content, signaling potential regulatory scrutiny and compliance costs that can hurt user trust and monetization. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Round-up analysis explaining the latest pullback (insider selling, regulatory headlines, mixed post-earnings read) — useful for investors wanting a consolidated view of why shares are down. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie Infrastructure lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Roblox from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Roblox

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company’s building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox’s business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.