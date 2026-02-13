Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,421 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in RTX were worth $13,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,706,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,457,452,000 after purchasing an additional 552,009 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in RTX by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,317,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,333,000 after buying an additional 16,034 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 10.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 171,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,648,000 after buying an additional 16,467 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 11,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,693,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,344,000 after buying an additional 33,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RTX. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

NYSE RTX opened at $201.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.80. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $112.27 and a 1 year high of $206.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.43.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.65 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 54.84%.

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

