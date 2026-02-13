Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,455 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in American International Group were worth $12,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in American International Group by 7,100.0% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 2,473.3% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $78.70 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.25 and a 1 year high of $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.86 and a 200 day moving average of $78.84. The stock has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.61.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus — EPS rose ~51% year‑over‑year as underwriting strength offset pressures in premiums and investment income, signaling operational momentum. AIG Q4 Earnings Beat

Q4 results beat consensus — EPS rose ~51% year‑over‑year as underwriting strength offset pressures in premiums and investment income, signaling operational momentum. Positive Sentiment: Underwriting gains appear sustainable — analysts and commentary from the earnings call highlight durable improvement in underwriting performance and margin expansion potential. Earnings Call Highlights

Underwriting gains appear sustainable — analysts and commentary from the earnings call highlight durable improvement in underwriting performance and margin expansion potential. Positive Sentiment: General Insurance underwriting income jumped (~48% in Q4 for GI), backing the claim that underwriting is driving earnings recovery. GI Underwriting Income Rises

General Insurance underwriting income jumped (~48% in Q4 for GI), backing the claim that underwriting is driving earnings recovery. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns and capital actions: A quarterly dividend of $0.45/share was declared, supporting yield and cash-return thesis for income‑oriented investors. (Ex‑dividend and record dates announced.)

Shareholder returns and capital actions: A quarterly dividend of $0.45/share was declared, supporting yield and cash-return thesis for income‑oriented investors. (Ex‑dividend and record dates announced.) Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/target raises: HSBC raised its target to $90 (buy) and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods nudged its target to $97 (outperform), both signaling upside from current levels and reinforcing the bullish case. HSBC Raises Target

Analyst upgrades/target raises: HSBC raised its target to $90 (buy) and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods nudged its target to $97 (outperform), both signaling upside from current levels and reinforcing the bullish case. Neutral Sentiment: Piper Sandler trimmed its target to $88 but kept an overweight rating — a modest cut that still implies upside, suggesting mixed but not bearish broker sentiment. Piper Sandler Adjustment

Piper Sandler trimmed its target to $88 but kept an overweight rating — a modest cut that still implies upside, suggesting mixed but not bearish broker sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays trimmed its target to $79 and kept an equal‑weight rating — essentially signaling limited near‑term upside from current levels. Barclays Target Trim

Barclays trimmed its target to $79 and kept an equal‑weight rating — essentially signaling limited near‑term upside from current levels. Negative Sentiment: Net investment income weakness trimmed fourth‑quarter profit — investment income compression is a recurring headwind that limits the upside from underwriting gains. Investment Income Slide

Net investment income weakness trimmed fourth‑quarter profit — investment income compression is a recurring headwind that limits the upside from underwriting gains. Negative Sentiment: Competitive positioning note: coverage that AIG posted “strong” Q4 gains but still lagged its closest industry rival in some metrics — watch peer comparisons for market‑share and pricing signals. Peer Comparison

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HSBC increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.21.

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

