Arcus Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,146 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Arcus Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,480 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the second quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total transaction of $63,605,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,049,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,160,699.19. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $44,332,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,933,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock worth $291,731,692 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $186.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 0.99%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.20.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

