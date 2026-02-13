Cibc World Market Inc. Has $15.61 Million Stake in Equity Residential $EQR

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 241,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,267 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned about 0.06% of Equity Residential worth $15,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 425.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 434.7% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its price target to $71 (maintained a “neutral” rating), giving institutional support that can attract buyers. Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 5,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $375,474.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 46,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,004,512.03. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robert Garechana sold 3,637 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $236,877.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,536.20. This represents a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,058 shares of company stock worth $655,078. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential stock opened at $63.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.63. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $781.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.35 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 36.20%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equity Residential has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.940-0.980 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.020-4.140 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a $0.6925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 94.54%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQR. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.68.

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates rental apartment properties. Headquartered in Chicago, the company focuses on delivering professionally managed, market-rate apartment homes and related services to renters. Its operations cover a range of property types, including high-rise and mid-rise assets, with amenities and on-site management designed to support resident retention and occupancy.

The company’s core activities include property acquisitions, development and redevelopment, leasing, and day-to-day property management.

