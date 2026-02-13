U.S. Bancorp $USB Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,363 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,269,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,482,935,000 after buying an additional 2,038,996 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,632,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,305,000 after acquiring an additional 456,890 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $971,285,000. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 29.8% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 19,331,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 16,569,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,766,000 after purchasing an additional 585,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USB. Evercore upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.79.

NYSE:USB opened at $57.82 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $61.19. The stock has a market cap of $89.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.23.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 17.66%.The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.02%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Mark G. Runkel sold 32,195 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $1,952,626.75. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 97,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,203.20. The trade was a 24.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

