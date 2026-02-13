Atria Investments Inc Sells 13,336 Shares of Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,336 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Rollins were worth $10,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in Rollins by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $82,118.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 327,079 shares in the company, valued at $20,550,373.57. The trade was a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $56,111.62. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,041.44. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 59,150 shares of company stock worth $3,711,814 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rollins Trading Down 10.7%

NYSE:ROL opened at $58.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.04. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.73 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Rollins had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 14.00%.The business had revenue of $912.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

Key Headlines Impacting Rollins

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROL shares. UBS Group set a $65.00 price objective on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rollins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Rollins and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.42.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc (NYSE: ROL) is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

