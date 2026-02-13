Assetmark Inc. Sells 23,321 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 333,487 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 23,321 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $148,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $417.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.25 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $444.99 and its 200 day moving average is $413.39.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. The trade was a 16.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at $627,145,215.90. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,457 shares of company stock worth $53,501,145. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho set a $540.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $408.09.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

