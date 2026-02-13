Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 86.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,476 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,518,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775,179 shares during the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,988,000. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,749,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524,085 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,821,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,953,000 after buying an additional 3,342,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 976.1% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,142,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,802,000 after buying an additional 2,850,436 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $26.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $27.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.47.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

