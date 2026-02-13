Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,261 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,080.0% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 116.4% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 363.3% during the third quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $272.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $281.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.22 and a 200-day moving average of $257.71.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

