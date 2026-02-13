Financial Advocates Investment Management Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,645 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. IMA Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 79.6% in the second quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5%

VO stock opened at $298.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $305.84. The company has a market cap of $93.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.