Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,738 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 215,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,866,000 after acquiring an additional 70,544 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 325,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,767,000 after purchasing an additional 16,994 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.6% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $336.01 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $344.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $339.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.87.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

