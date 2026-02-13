Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 20,500 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $516,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $11,143,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $108.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.36 and a 200-day moving average of $106.50. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.29 and a one year high of $108.13.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

