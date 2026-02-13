Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,883,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,702,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,763,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,883,043,000 after buying an additional 2,313,230 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 59,094.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,313,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,374,000 after buying an additional 2,310,008 shares during the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16,553.7% during the second quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,196,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183,270 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 90.8% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,557,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,548 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.5%

VOO stock opened at $626.49 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $641.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $632.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $615.67. The stock has a market cap of $838.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Key Stories Impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

