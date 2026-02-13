Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,852 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 2.1% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,973 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,522,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,351,000 after acquiring an additional 362,268 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 250,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,654,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the period.

Shares of BND stock opened at $74.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.21. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.41 and a 1 year high of $75.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2455 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

