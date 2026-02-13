iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV is Financial Advocates Investment Management’s 5th Largest Position

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,594 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.2% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,488,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,172,093,000 after buying an additional 1,190,963 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,570,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,122,455,000 after acquiring an additional 201,983 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,271,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,553,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378,977 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,229,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,802,591,000 after acquiring an additional 398,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,201,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,437,403,000 after acquiring an additional 601,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of IVV stock opened at $684.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $752.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $690.61 and a 200-day moving average of $672.63. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $700.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

