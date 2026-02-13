Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,857 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 26,347 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.3% of GFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Walmart by 212.6% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $746,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,535,221.85. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 76,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $9,430,445.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 402,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,772,492.88. This represents a 15.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,196 shares of company stock worth $26,957,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $133.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.81 and a 52 week high of $134.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.65.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 3.26%.The business had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson set a $130.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $123.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. Thirty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.19.

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

