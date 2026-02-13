Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 55.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,921 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 4.4% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd. now owns 781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key SPDR Gold Shares News

Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold Shares this week:

Positive Sentiment: Macro outlooks flag a softer U.S. dollar and a structurally bullish case for precious metals in 2026, which supports medium‑term demand for gold and GLD. 2026 Market Outlook

Macro outlooks flag a softer U.S. dollar and a structurally bullish case for precious metals in 2026, which supports medium‑term demand for gold and GLD. Positive Sentiment: High‑profile allocation to gold (David Einhorn saying he’s “betting big” on gold) boosts investor demand narrative and validates GLD as a hedge/positioning vehicle. Einhorn Bets on Gold

High‑profile allocation to gold (David Einhorn saying he’s “betting big” on gold) boosts investor demand narrative and validates GLD as a hedge/positioning vehicle. Positive Sentiment: State-level demand initiatives (Texas unveiling an official bullion program) could support long‑run physical demand for bullion and ETFs like GLD. Texas Bullion Program

State-level demand initiatives (Texas unveiling an official bullion program) could support long‑run physical demand for bullion and ETFs like GLD. Neutral Sentiment: Technical and intra‑day analyses show gold hovering near key levels (~$5,000/oz) with mixed signals; this creates higher volatility but not a clear directional bias for GLD until a decisive close. Gold Technicals

Technical and intra‑day analyses show gold hovering near key levels (~$5,000/oz) with mixed signals; this creates higher volatility but not a clear directional bias for GLD until a decisive close. Neutral Sentiment: BCA and other strategists remain long-term bullish but warn that speculative flows can trigger sharp pullbacks — suggests risk management is important for GLD holders. BCA Long but Cautious

BCA and other strategists remain long-term bullish but warn that speculative flows can trigger sharp pullbacks — suggests risk management is important for GLD holders. Negative Sentiment: Rapid sell‑off and liquidation in gold/silver markets (front‑month futures down and abrupt price drops) drove heavy intraday weakness that pushed GLD lower as ETF liquidity and redemptions can amplify moves. Rapid Sell-Off

Rapid sell‑off and liquidation in gold/silver markets (front‑month futures down and abrupt price drops) drove heavy intraday weakness that pushed GLD lower as ETF liquidity and redemptions can amplify moves. Negative Sentiment: Strong U.S. jobs data and a firmer dollar pressured gold—several reports note NFP/strong data lifted the dollar, reducing demand for non‑yielding gold and hurting GLD. Jobs Data / Dollar

Strong U.S. jobs data and a firmer dollar pressured gold—several reports note NFP/strong data lifted the dollar, reducing demand for non‑yielding gold and hurting GLD. Negative Sentiment: Front‑month futures settled down sharply (report cited a 2.9% decline) and WSJ notes prospects of a long Fed pause reduce gold’s appeal versus yield‑bearing assets, weighing on GLD. WSJ: Futures Drop

Front‑month futures settled down sharply (report cited a 2.9% decline) and WSJ notes prospects of a long Fed pause reduce gold’s appeal versus yield‑bearing assets, weighing on GLD. Negative Sentiment: A small institutional holder markedly reduced its GLD stake (Allegheny Financial Group trimmed position), a micro signal that may modestly add to selling pressure but is not a market‑moving event by itself. 13F Stake Cut

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

About SPDR Gold Shares

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $451.39 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $261.25 and a 52 week high of $509.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $424.35 and its 200-day moving average is $375.21. The firm has a market cap of $171.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.

(Free Report)

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

Featured Articles

