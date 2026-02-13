Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 2,599 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 17,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,607,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 153.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,969,000 after purchasing an additional 73,176 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 92,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $33,121,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 25,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,389,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $783.65 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $476.49 and a 52-week high of $821.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $82.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $760.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $663.35.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $0.70. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.41%.The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.07 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. HSBC raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $820.00 to $818.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $793.81.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,400. This trade represents a 46.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Pitofsky sold 2,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.52, for a total value of $1,585,066.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,837.44. The trade was a 32.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,636 shares of company stock worth $2,862,920. 7.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

