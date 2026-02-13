Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Stake Reduced by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,572 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $9,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 209.8% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 174.1% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.07.

NVO stock opened at $48.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $218.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.36. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $43.08 and a 52 week high of $93.80.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 68.91%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a $1.2751 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 541.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

