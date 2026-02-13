GS Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

GS Investments Inc. reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,967 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 1.9% of GS Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in Charles Schwab by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock opened at $95.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $65.88 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The company has a market cap of $168.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.71.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 37.01%.Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 23.18%.

In related news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 67,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $7,038,334.50. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 529,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,184,320.50. This trade represents a 11.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 11,825 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,236,303.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 449,406 shares in the company, valued at $46,985,397.30. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 348,344 shares of company stock valued at $36,259,555. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research set a $120.00 target price on Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, October 17th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.65.

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

