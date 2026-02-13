1,512 Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Purchased by Ground Swell Capital LLC

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 168.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,786 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.02, for a total value of $414,418.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,908.46. This represents a 80.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.56, for a total transaction of $5,711,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 429,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,760,816.20. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 83,955 shares of company stock valued at $29,925,749 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 5.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $431.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $332.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.40. The company has a market cap of $94.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $459.84.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.59% and a negative return on equity of 936.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 33.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $465.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $444.09.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

