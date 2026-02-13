GS Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

GS Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial makes up 2.7% of GS Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 11.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 14.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 4,658 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.88, for a total value of $2,528,735.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,648.48. This trade represents a 50.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.94, for a total value of $676,410.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,050. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,158 shares of company stock valued at $9,675,085. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Company fundamentals remain strong: Ameriprise reported an EPS beat and double-digit revenue growth in its latest quarter, and it recently declared a $1.60 quarterly dividend (annualized $6.40). Those items support the stock’s longer-term thesis. MarketBeat AMP Summary

Company fundamentals remain strong: Ameriprise reported an EPS beat and double-digit revenue growth in its latest quarter, and it recently declared a $1.60 quarterly dividend (annualized $6.40). Those items support the stock’s longer-term thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Management is engaging with investors — Ameriprise presented at the Bank of America Financial Services Conference; the transcript provides detail but no new headline guidance. Useful for longer-term modeling, but not market-moving by itself. Conference Transcript

Management is engaging with investors — Ameriprise presented at the Bank of America Financial Services Conference; the transcript provides detail but no new headline guidance. Useful for longer-term modeling, but not market-moving by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation commentary is mixed — analysts’ consensus target remains above the current price, with several firms reiterating Buy/Hold ratings and some target upgrades; this provides upside framing but hasn’t prevented near-term volatility. Valuation Check

Valuation commentary is mixed — analysts’ consensus target remains above the current price, with several firms reiterating Buy/Hold ratings and some target upgrades; this provides upside framing but hasn’t prevented near-term volatility. Negative Sentiment: Material insider selling: SVP Gumer Alvero sold 4,658 shares (~$2.53M) and CEO William Truscott sold 5,000 shares (~$2.66M) in separate filings, significantly reducing their holdings — insider exits at this scale tend to spook investors and likely triggered today’s selling pressure. Insider Trades Alert

Material insider selling: SVP Gumer Alvero sold 4,658 shares (~$2.53M) and CEO William Truscott sold 5,000 shares (~$2.66M) in separate filings, significantly reducing their holdings — insider exits at this scale tend to spook investors and likely triggered today’s selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Additional insider sales reported (another director sold 7,000 shares); aggregated insider selling headlines have coincided with higher volume and negative price action. Market Reaction to Insider Selling

Additional insider sales reported (another director sold 7,000 shares); aggregated insider selling headlines have coincided with higher volume and negative price action. Negative Sentiment: Leadership change: Ameriprise announced the retirement of long-time wealth executive Joseph E. Sweeney. Loss of a key wealth-management leader adds near-term execution uncertainty for the advice/wealth channel. Retirement Announcement

NYSE AMP opened at $467.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $396.14 and a one year high of $552.43. The firm has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.33 by $0.50. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 63.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $484.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Raymond James Financial set a $582.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $568.00 to $554.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $434.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $555.67.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The firm provides a range of advice-based wealth management, asset management and insurance products to individual and institutional clients. Its business model centers on delivering financial planning and investment advice through a network of financial advisors alongside proprietary product offerings designed to meet retirement, protection and accumulation needs.

Core products and services include comprehensive financial planning and advisory services, managed investment portfolios, retirement planning solutions, annuities and life insurance products.

