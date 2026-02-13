Ground Swell Capital LLC Takes $961,000 Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of VXF opened at $213.85 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $146.68 and a twelve month high of $223.64. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.75.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies. The Index contains all of the United States common stocks regularly traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges, and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market, except those stocks included in the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

