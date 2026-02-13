1,191 Shares in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR Bought by Ground Swell Capital LLC

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000. United Therapeutics comprises 1.1% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $3,163,000. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $466,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1%

United Therapeutics stock opened at $476.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $486.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $431.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52 week low of $266.98 and a 52 week high of $519.99.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.65, for a total value of $10,679,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,900. This represents a 19.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 502,214 shares of company stock valued at $242,241,993 in the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $414.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.50.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

Featured Articles

